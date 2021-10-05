Letters to the Editor for Oct. 6, 2021: Momentum should build to fight plastics pollution

Momentum should build

to fight plastics pollution

Thank you for referring in a recent "Collected Thoughts" editorial roundup to California's new law that would ban manufacturers from putting recycling symbols on plastic products that are not truly recyclable. Advocates call it a truth-in-advertising issue.

Oregon and Washington state have been leaders among the states, such as by requiring manufacturers to pay for initiatives aimed at collecting and recycling more of their material. And nationally, the Senate has introduced the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, which includes a pause of several years on issuing new permits for plastics production facilities while environmental impacts are reviewed.