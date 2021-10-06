Letters to the Editor for Oct. 7, 2021: Honoring VCU's DePillars by name and by deed

Honoring VCU's DePillars
by name and by deed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It warmed my heart to read the recent news story that Virginia Commonwealth University has renamed its fine-arts building at West Broad and Shafer streets for the late Dr. Murry DePillars. Not only a great artist, DePillars was a humanitarian who courageously defended the historic Oregon Hill neighborhood from encroachment by VCU when he was dean of the VCU School of the Arts for nearly two decades.
DePillars served as VCU's representative on the state Art and Architectural Review Board, which reviews master plans of state institutions. On Nov. 2, 1990, the AARB considered the new 1990 master plan, already approved by the VCU Board of Visitors, that would have encroached further into Oregon Hill. DePillars' valiant position in defense of Oregon Hill was pivotal in the AARB's rejection of VCU's master plan.
As noted in a Times-Dispatch article the next day, the AARB described the plan as lacking “vision, heart and soul,” in large part because of VCU's proposed encroachment into Oregon Hill when vacant parking lots were available at that time for development on Broad Street. So it is appropriate that the fine-arts building at Broad and Shafter now is named for DePillars, who encouraged VCU development away from Oregon Hill.
While then-VCU President Eugene Trani soon withdrew the 1990 master plan, he did so not because he had a sudden change of conscience but because the plan was rejected by the AARB and other state agencies. It is worth noting that more than 30 years later, VCU administrators who apparently are less courageous than DePillars still have not agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding that VCU will not encroach further into Oregon Hill.
Charles Pool.
Richmond.