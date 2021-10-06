Letters to the Editor for Oct. 7, 2021: Honoring VCU's DePillars by name and by deed

Honoring VCU's DePillars

by name and by deed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It warmed my heart to read the recent news story that Virginia Commonwealth University has renamed its fine-arts building at West Broad and Shafer streets for the late Dr. Murry DePillars. Not only a great artist, DePillars was a humanitarian who courageously defended the historic Oregon Hill neighborhood from encroachment by VCU when he was dean of the VCU School of the Arts for nearly two decades.

DePillars served as VCU's representative on the state Art and Architectural Review Board, which reviews master plans of state institutions. On Nov. 2, 1990, the AARB considered the new 1990 master plan, already approved by the VCU Board of Visitors, that would have encroached further into Oregon Hill. DePillars' valiant position in defense of Oregon Hill was pivotal in the AARB's rejection of VCU's master plan.