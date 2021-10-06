Letters to the Editor for Oct. 7, 2021: Muir's words still echo into our environment

Muir's words still echo

into our environment

The recent news that wildfires are burning into groves of ancient sequoias in the West should remind us that John Muir was correct when he said more than 100 years ago that the federal government must act to protect our environment.

His words: “It took more than 3,000 years to make some of the trees in these Western woods — trees that are still standing in perfect strength and beauty, waving and singing in the mighty forests of the Sierra. Through all the wonderful, eventful centuries since Christ’s time — and long before that — God has cared for these trees, saved them from drought, disease, avalanches and a thousand straining, leveling tempests and floods. But he cannot save them from fools — only Uncle Sam can do that.”