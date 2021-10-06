Letters to the Editor for Oct. 7, 2021: Report highlights need for affordable child care

Report highlights need

for affordable child care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent report, the Treasury Department outlined the struggles many parents face to afford quality child care. It found that the average family with a child younger than 5 uses 13% of its income on child care, which is unaffordable for far too many families.

We’re making steps toward recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and prioritizing affordable child care should be one of them. How will millions of parents get back to work without a safe place to send their kids?

Child care and early education are crucial for the economy, too. The early learning and care industry contributes approximately $100 billion to our economy and employs more than 1.5 million people, according to the nonpartisan Committee for Economic Development.

Child care and early learning benefit everyone, even those of us who don’t have kids. This is a bipartisan issue and one that must be prioritized if we want to get back to normal anytime soon. Our nation’s policymakers should put aside party differences and do what’s best for kids, families and our future.

Campbell Jenkins.