Letters to the Editor for Oct. 8, 2021: Allocating 529 funds puts politics ahead of savers

Allocating 529 funds puts

politics ahead of savers

Regarding the proposal, outlined in a recent Sunday Commentary column, from state Sens. Scott Surovell and Mamie Locke to allocate surplus from the Virginia529 College Savings Program to other higher education institutions: Equity goes to those who saved, and our equity is what we have invested in the 529 plan for many years.

This is a private fund supported by thousands of contributors to eliminate the need for college loans for the next generation, and any surplus must be held in the plan to protect contributors from economic downturns. How dare politicians even consider tapping funds from our private account. Some have never seen someone else's money they could not spend.