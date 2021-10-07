Letters to the Editor for Oct. 8, 2021: Doubts about the math and impact of city casino

Doubts about the math

and impact of city casino

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding media conglomerate Urban One's casino proposal for Richmond, it's not clear the owners will be able to deliver the benefits they promise.

It appears that some dubious assumptions underlie revenue projections. For example, a city planning document assumes a large influx of gamblers from the Washington area. But why would they ignore casinos in or closer to that region and make the long drive down Interstate 95 to an industrial area in South Richmond?

In addition, Urban One has no experience developing a casino; I would be surprised if it is fully built on time within budget. And since most funds for the project will be borrowed, there is a narrow margin for error regarding loan agreements. All told, I question if the casino can deliver the promised $500 million in tax revenue and community benefits over a decade.