Letters to the Editor for Oct. 8, 2021: Doubts about the math and impact of city casino

Doubts about the math
and impact of city casino
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding media conglomerate Urban One's casino proposal for Richmond, it's not clear the owners will be able to deliver the benefits they promise.
It appears that some dubious assumptions underlie revenue projections. For example, a city planning document assumes a large influx of gamblers from the Washington area. But why would they ignore casinos in or closer to that region and make the long drive down Interstate 95 to an industrial area in South Richmond?
In addition, Urban One has no experience developing a casino; I would be surprised if it is fully built on time within budget. And since most funds for the project will be borrowed, there is a narrow margin for error regarding loan agreements. All told, I question if the casino can deliver the promised $500 million in tax revenue and community benefits over a decade.
There also is the issue of higher crime. In “Casinos, Crime, and Community Costs,” a peer-reviewed study published in 2006 in The Review of Economics and Statistics, authors Earl Grinols and David Mustard examined locality-level data for U.S. casino openings over a 19-year interval. They found that many categories of crime within the locality would increase for several years after a casino opened there, when compared with other localities. After five years, there were significantly higher rates of robbery, aggravated assaults, auto theft, burglary, larceny and rape in the casino locality.