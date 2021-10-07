 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 8, 2021: Good reason to embrace a movie with meaning
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 8, 2021: Good reason to embrace a movie with meaning

Good reason to embrace

a movie with meaning

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a psychiatric advanced practice nurse, Broadway lover and frequent moviegoer, I appreciate "Dear Evan Hansen" for highlighting the dark side of high school life by showing how today’s teens struggle with anxiety, depression and loneliness.

With almost 1 in 5 young people experiencing serious psychiatric concerns, the new film adaptation can spark meaningful conversations about teen mental health and suicide. There are so many hollow big-budget films, but a movie with an important message, and the gift of bringing musical theater further into the mainstream, is worth seeing.

Sherrie Page.

Richmond.

