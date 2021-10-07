Letters to the Editor for Oct. 8, 2021: Proposal for bank data is right off the money

Proposal for bank data

is right off the money

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent "Collected Thoughts" editorial roundup noted that the Biden administration is proposing that banks report to the Internal Revenue Service annual inflows and outflows from private accounts with at least $600 or $600 worth of transactions.

For nearly 350 years, American citizens have elected representatives to oversee and authorize the spending of our government. This proposal (gasp) turns that concept on its head.

Steve Lapkin.