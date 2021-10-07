Letters to the Editor for Oct. 8, 2021: The cause, not weather, is what spurred marchers

The cause, not weather,
is what spurred marchers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the recent news article about the abortion rights rally in Richmond on Oct. 2, I take exception to the wording of the first sentence — that supporters "took advantage of mild October weather" to participate. We weren't there because it happened to be a nice day. This is an extremely important issue about which there are strong feelings. We would have been there if it had been snowing or pouring rain.
Rally for Abortion Justice marches were held in more than 600 locations throughout the country that day, and I am sure it wasn’t beautiful weather everywhere. Don’t minimize the efforts involved in organizing and participating in democracy.
Barbara Leary Jones.
Midlothian.