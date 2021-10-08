Letters to the Editor for Oct. 9, 2021: With wisdom from age, a reflection on happiness

With wisdom from age,

a reflection on happiness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One pleasure of growing older is interacting with young people. I recall a youngster asking, as if the possibilities were limited: “What, at your age, makes you happy?”

This was my reply: Happiness is right now. It is neither in the past nor the future. We certainly have memories of the past and aspirations for the future, but right now, it makes me happy talking with you.

It makes me happy to take a break from gardening, sit for a moment in the shade and enjoy the beauty of nature. Rain and sunshine get equal billing in providing happiness. We need both.

Setting goals and striving to reach them brings happiness. So does seeing a child’s face beam while describing a favorite activity.

Even sad events can bring a smile. Some of the most memorable funerals I have attended included family and friends sharing humorous stories illustrating the love, respect, humanity and happiness of their loved one.

Happiness is a gift we ultimately give ourselves. It can be endlessly regifted — and serves a dual purpose when presented to others. Be happy.