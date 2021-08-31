Letters to the Editor for Sept. 1, 2021: Afghan withdrawal puts hindsight into odd focus

Afghan withdrawal puts



hindsight into odd focus



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The withdrawal from Afghanistan has created such a fury of finger-pointing that somebody is bound to lose an eye.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump bragged about his deal with the Taliban that established a 2021 withdrawal date and resulted in the release of 5,000 imprisoned Taliban members. The deal was fashioned without involvement of the Afghan government, and it made for great theater.

Now the former leader and right-wing pundits are criticizing President Joe Biden with a barrage of should-haves, could-haves and would-haves. If only they still had been in charge, they say, the withdrawal would have been seamless and perfect.

The next major hypocrisy on the horizon involves an expected sea of Afghan refugees. How terrible to see them packed in transport airplanes, crushing crowds desperately trying to flee for their lives. But what will the critics say when the refugees start coming to our country?