Letters to the Editor for Sept. 1, 2021: Corporate welfare and a different take on taxes

Corporate welfare and



a different take on taxes



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In an Aug. 25 Letter to the Editor, Michele Limoges Motsko stated that "the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act gave the most recent infusion of funds supporting corporate welfare." She also wrote that "no fewer than 55 publicly traded companies paid nothing in federal corporate income tax" and that "all 55 companies are 100% dependent on tax-funded federal programs."

The first statement is misleading; the second statement is either false or misleading. There may be 55 companies that paid no tax and are 100% dependent on federal funds, but tens of thousands of companies fall into one of the other of those buckets.

Tax deductions and credits allow taxpayers to keep more of the money they made. Corporate welfare comes from politicians doling out favors to specific companies, industries or just corporations in general. I'm against corporate welfare, but I'm also against corporate income tax. Corporations don't pay taxes. Their customers do.