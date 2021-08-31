Letters to the Editor for Sept. 1, 2021: Disputed boundaries mean ongoing turmoil

Disputed boundaries

mean ongoing turmoil



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The next time you read or watch the news, pull up a Google map of the broader region between Afghanistan and its neighbors.

When most Americans (and their counterparts in developed nations around the world) hear the name of a country, they think of it in familiar terms of distinct, long-established national boundaries — and an accompanying citizenry who may be regionally or factionally diverse but still part of a commonly recognized national identity. The dashed lines on that Google map represent boundaries between countries that are not accepted by all of the national governments immediately involved or by a consensus of other nations across the globe.

In that part of the world (and others), even the solid lines that are internationally recognized may not be recognized locally. Strong local ties of kinship and shared beliefs going back centuries, if not millennia, override any modern concept of country. The lines on the map are artificial and transient divisions based on struggles between past colonial and present political and military factions, which are pursuing control of natural and human economically valuable resources.