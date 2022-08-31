Letters to the Editor for Sept. 1, 2022: Fire academy concerns

Fire academy concerns

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read the recent RTD news article about plans to shorten the Richmond Fire Department’s Recruit Academy with considerable concern. The decision to go forward with considerably streamlined instruction gives me pause.

I would question whether the sacrifice in safety to these public servants is worth the possible loss of life, due to limited classroom and practical exercises. A reduction of training from 9-12 months to a mere 3-5 months does not seem remotely reasonable.

When department spokesperson Amy Vu stated, “This does not impact the quality or the amount of training they will receive,” I question: How can it not? It seems this kind of statement, coming from a government spokesperson, was offered with little consideration for reality.

The second concerning thing that begs question: If this shortened academy is equally qualifying for the firefighters, then why have millions of city dollars been wasted for so many years on expenses to maintain these current standards? If accurate, perhaps there is a need to closely examine higher-echelon members of the department, and removal should be an option.

Lastly, the buck stops at Mayor Levar Stoney’s desk and once again raises questions about his decision-making. I normally would say put the recruits in a turnout suit, helmet and boots, give them a garden hose and a picture of a house fire, and turn them loose.

However, this is not a laughing matter. These kinds of decisions could yield deadly consequences.

Gregory E. Will.