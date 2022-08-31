Letters to the Editor for Sept. 1, 2022: Reasonable responses

Responsible gun owners

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The city of Richmond recently conducted a gun buyback event and the response was overwhelming. Apparently, the organizers didn’t foresee the size of the crowd and have been criticized for underfunding their effort.

To the contrary, I applaud them and offer a possible explanation on their behalf. Why would anyone think so many people would show up to voluntarily dispose of their guns?

After all, half the population is labeled as hating guns and wouldn’t have one to turn in, while the other half wouldn’t give up their guns unless they were pried away from them.

So, how do we explain the large number of people at the buyback event? It’s simple: They are reasonable, responsible gun owners.

Most Americans accept that the Second Amendment right to bear arms, like other constitutional rights, is subject to reasonable limitations. The traditional refusal of some lawmakers to even discuss significant gun safety measures does not reflect constituents’ willingness to consider meaningful legislation. Polling reflects this disconnect.

When given chances to speak for themselves, via buyback events or voter referendums, constituents usually demonstrate reasonable responses to difficult issues. Elected officials must speak for us, not Washington lobbyists.

Rick Bolger.