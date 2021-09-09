 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Sept. 10, 2021: Higher city assessments should address key needs
Higher city assessments

should address key needs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What plans does the city of Richmond have for the increased revenue from recent property assessments? I would like a detailed response to enable accountability for how funds are spent.

There are so many needs, such as school renovations, increased teacher salaries, renovating Gilpin Court housing with a functioning swimming pool and making other repairs in subsidized housing. If new people and developers come to town and cause assessments to increase, use those higher tax revenues to create truly affordable housing.

SueEllen Hargadon.

Richmond.

