Letters to the Editor for Sept. 10, 2021: Leaving room and grace to define greatness

Leaving room and grace

to define greatness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Robert E. Lee had three options when he no longer could field a fighting force. He could have elected to have his army fight to the last man, and they would have done it for him. He could have disbanded his army and ordered the men to continue to resist in every town, valley and hillside. Instead, he surrendered his army unconditionally, ending the Civil War.

Union Gen. Ulysses Grant was inspired to allow the defeated men to return to their homes with their personal weapons and horses. It was a good day's work by these two men for the nation. Lee went on to serve as president of what became Washington and Lee University, working to bring out the best in generations of young men.

No sentient person can justify or condone slavery, but we still can admire greatness wherever it occurs.

Wendell Johnson.