Letters to the Editor for Sept. 10, 2021: Regarding Trump's view of Lee statue removal

Regarding Trump's view

of Lee statue removal

Former President Donald Trump said this of the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument: "If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago." Trump forgets that Lee commanded the Confederate troops and lost the war. Trump also forgets that as commander in chief, he was not able to end the war in Afghanistan "in a complete and total victory."