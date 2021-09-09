Letters to the Editor for Sept. 10, 2021: What if Texas law were model for weapons ban?

What if Texas law were
model for weapons ban?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
So, if Virginia or Maryland were to pass assault weapons bans, outlawing the purchase, sale, ownership or possession of such weapons — and model that law on the recently passed Texas abortion law — could private citizens sue anyone involved in the manufacture, distribution, sale, purchase, ownership or possession of such weapons?
Would such a law be likely to receive the same response from the U.S. Supreme Court as the Texas law?
Stanley Milesky.
Nellysford.