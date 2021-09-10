Letters to the Editor for Sept. 11, 2021: Perseverance and perspective on 9/11

Perseverance and perspective on 9/11

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It’s appropriate that Sept. 11 now is designated as Patriot Day. We reflect on that tragic day in 2001, a beautiful September morning when almost 3,000 lives were lost, and we reflect on the many sacrifices Americans have made since.

The attack on America galvanized our nation to seek justice and avenge the loss of our fellow citizens. We struck swiftly at the terrorists and still engage in a prolonged global war on terrorism. And though we eventually brought Osama bin Laden to final justice, his death did not restore the lives of the thousands who perished on 9/11.

This did not come without a heavy price. Thousands of our young men and women were killed or severely injured, both physically and psychologically, in an effort that continues to this very day.

In addition to losing fellow citizens in armed conflict, we recently have lost hundreds of thousands to the ravages of COVID-19. We can debate the politics of this pandemic, but at the end of the day, no one can dispute the fact that many who died did so while coming to the aid of their fellow man.