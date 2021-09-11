Letters to the Editor for Sept. 12, 2021: Going back in time for final words as Lee exits

Going back in time for

final words as Lee exits

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the 1942 movie "The Male Animal," Henry Fonda played a professor fighting oppressive ridicule for planning to read a letter by Bartolomeo Vanzetti to his English class to show examples of diversified prose in composition.

And I likely will get similar outrage as Fonda’s character received from the school's trustees regarding the letter-reading as anarchism. But after all politicized injunctions stalled in keeping the Robert E. Lee statue as a Richmond fixture, I borrow part of a different letter from Vanzetti and Nicola Sacco in biding farewell to the towering Confederate statue.

"That we lost and have to die does not diminish our appreciation and gratitude for your great solidarity with us and our families.

"Friends and Comrades, now that the tragedy of this trial is at an end, be all as of one heart. Only two of us will die. Our ideal, you our comrades, will live by millions; we have won, but not vanquished. Just treasure our suffering, our sorrow, our mistakes, our defeats, our passion for future battles and for the great emancipation.