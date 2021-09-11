Letters to the Editor for Sept. 12, 2021: Hurricane Ida prompts thoughts on energy

Hurricane Ida prompts

thoughts on energy

For proponents of an electric world, with windmills and solar energy replacing fossil fuels, Hurricane Ida is a wake-up call. We saw the cars lined up at fuel pumps as residents of New Orleans were evacuating before the storm. Imagine these same cars trying to fully charge an electric car under the same circumstances.

New Orleans lost all of its electric power, as did other parts of Louisiana. There are estimates that it will take weeks before electricity is restored. How would an all-electric grid deal with the need to recharge the vehicles that evacuated before Ida arrived so that residents can assess damage to their property? How would critical emergency services, such as hospitals and the pumping stations for the reinforced levees, deal with the fallout if they didn’t have the backup generators, which run on fossil fuels?