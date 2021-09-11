Letters to the Editor for Sept. 12, 2021: National Assisted Living Week honors many who care

Assisted Living Week

honors many who care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered daily life for residents and staff in the more than 500 assisted living communities across Virginia, including here in Richmond at St. Mary’s Woods Retirement Community. But despite the hardships we face, the heroic staff members continue to serve residents in these communities with the care they truly deserve.

We are so fortunate and proud to celebrate National Assisted Living Week during the week of Sept. 12. Its theme — Compassion, Community, Caring — highlights the incredible care and support provided by our caregivers. It also honors the sense of connectedness that has helped so many of us persevere in this difficult time.

National Assisted Living Week celebrates the dedication of staff, the individuality of residents and the deep and lasting connections formed in these settings that make us all family. We are grateful for our wonderful residents’ families, who continue to cheer us on from the outside while the residents warm our hearts on the inside. This outpouring is what has sustained us and given all of us a purpose during the pandemic.