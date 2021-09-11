Letters to the Editor for Sept. 12, 2021: Regarding statues, 'erasing history' misses the mark

Regarding statues, 'erasing

history' misses the mark

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We erect statues to honor and enshrine people for their deeds. We memorialize them in bronze likenesses and put them on pedestals for all to see. This is a tribute to them. It is a public statement of the highest honor.

We do not erect statues to create history. That is not their purpose. History is history. It is a public record. It is the knowledge — the information documented in copious books, documentaries and other media. It is taught in schools and colleges. It is casually discussed. It is vehemently discussed. Statues are yet another medium to remind us about the specific person/history that they were erected to honor, but removing a statue does not erase history.

“Erasing history” is just a buzz phrase that is catchy and easy to repeat. It has the ring of miscarriage, of finality. Removing a statue relocates that memorial to a different location, but even if out of the public view, history has not been erased. The history and the person that the statue honors and memorializes is the information, the knowledge, the historical record. That does not vanish.