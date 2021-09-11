Letters to the Editor for Sept. 12, 2021: Two momentous days mark momentous change in RIchmond

Two momentous days
mark momentous change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two glorious days in the commonwealth of Virginia.
On Aug. 31, as a family member, I witnessed Gov. Ralph Northam posthumously pardon the Martinsville Seven — my research and letter writing over the past 30 years helped make this historic day possible. And then, just a few days later on Sept. 8, the statue of Robert E. Lee was finally been removed. After 130 years.
Hallelujah. Richmond, once the capital of the Confederacy, you’ve come a long way, baby.
Pamela Hairston.
Martinsville.