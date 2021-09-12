Letters to the Editor for Sept. 13, 2021: On warming, no certainty is needed to act smartly

On warming, no certainty

is needed to act smartly

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Tom Probst may be correct in his recent Letter to the Editor about the history of global climate change that there’s nothing we humans can do to stop the inevitable. I dare say no one knows with 100% certainty.

But I always have looked at this issue from another prospective. What we do know with 100% certainty is the effects of pollution on our world. Coal-fired plants spew harmful chemicals in the air and water. Untreated human waste fouls our rivers. Chemicals dumped in our waters by manufacturing kill people. Lead is very harmful. And trash and plastics pollution is a real problem.

So my stance is, let’s be good stewards of the earth. If we can curb the cycle and have a better place to live, its a win-win.

And by the way: The historical evidence Probst cited came from scientists and the studies they performed. So it may be a good idea to put some faith in science.

Bobby Silver.