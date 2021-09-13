 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Sept. 14, 2021: Additional data points may clarify traffic stops
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Sept. 6 article regarding traffic stops, arrests, etc., offered some interesting insights, some of which may lead to positive actions. But missing data points included how many officers knew the race of a driver when they stopped them, how many stops were at night and how many cars had tinted windows, among other factors. Such omissions can imply that certain people are being profiled when they are stopped.

Steve Nuckolls.

Richmond.

