Letters to the Editor for Sept. 14, 2021: Carr stance on home care proposal is challenged

Carr stance on home care

proposal is challenged

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the July 26 op-ed by Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, her recital of the Biden administration’s talking points on its pricey and intrusive home health care proposal doubles down on failed policies that have done so much to create the system she ostensibly laments, leaving people in need with few options, soaring costs and abundant frustration.

The scheme is so ludicrous that it even has faced severe opposition in the Democrat-controlled Congress. Critics rightly recognize it would simply dump at least $400 billion of taxpayer money into badly flawed, chronically mismanaged federal programs while lining the pockets of regulatory agencies and creating a crushing plethora of new red tape.

As a health care provider for almost three decades, I have seen firsthand an ever-expanding avalanche of rules, fees and taxes. Stagnation prevails. The creation and innovation so vital to caregiving never take root.