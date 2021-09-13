Letters to the Editor for Sept. 14, 2021: Carr stance on home care proposal is challenged

Carr stance on home care
proposal is challenged
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the July 26 op-ed by Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, her recital of the Biden administration’s talking points on its pricey and intrusive home health care proposal doubles down on failed policies that have done so much to create the system she ostensibly laments, leaving people in need with few options, soaring costs and abundant frustration.
The scheme is so ludicrous that it even has faced severe opposition in the Democrat-controlled Congress. Critics rightly recognize it would simply dump at least $400 billion of taxpayer money into badly flawed, chronically mismanaged federal programs while lining the pockets of regulatory agencies and creating a crushing plethora of new red tape.
As a health care provider for almost three decades, I have seen firsthand an ever-expanding avalanche of rules, fees and taxes. Stagnation prevails. The creation and innovation so vital to caregiving never take root.
For example, home health care — compassion meeting the here-and-now needs of others — already is so minutely regulated that the people actually performing these noble jobs are commoditized by larger employers, with their tasks timed to the second or minute to ensure “efficiency.” As a consequence, human dignity — both for the employee and the recipient of care — has been lost.
We must allow individuals and small companies, the lifeblood of home health care, to flourish without stifling and burdensome regulation. The way out of this mess is to remove roadblocks to success and allow the people, not bureaucrats, to decide how best to meet the needs of family members. Carr’s Bidenomics will only further obfuscate the current miasma we call health care.
Sheila Furey, M.D.
Republican candidate,
69th House District.