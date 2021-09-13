Letters to the Editor for Sept. 14, 2021: Cleaner energy supports climate and social justice

Cleaner energy supports

climate and social justice

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I appreciated Michael Paul Williams' Sept. 1 column, "Climate change compounds social injustice." When the affluent are hit by a storm, they can use their insurance and savings to make repairs and recover. When the disadvantaged suffer losses, it is harder for them to build back. And the toll that poverty and systemic racism have taken can make their situations even harder.

We have politicians and leaders unwilling to do what needs to be done. Transitioning off fossil fuels is completely doable. First, end government subsidies to all companies that extract and burn fossil fuels. Second, tax all forms of energy and manufacturing that pollute our air, water or ground, and return that money to citizens.

When corporations are faced with having to do business without handouts, and when they have to pay their full share of the damages they cause, they will change their ways. Until then, it will be business as usual. We all will pay a huge price for having delayed taking the necessary steps required, and those with the least among us will suffer the most.

George Smith.