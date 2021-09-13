Letters to the Editor for Sept. 14, 2021: 'New' resident calls old one-term limit a winner

'New' resident calls old

one-term limit a winner

After the first three paragraphs of Jeff Schapiro's Sept. 9 column on longstanding ways of Virginia government ("Toppling Lee was easy compared with these monuments"), I thought I was in agreement. But I quickly changed my mind.

Change the term limits for the governor? I think this is the best thing going for Virginia. Let me state that I am new to the state: I have only lived here 22 years. I know this discounts the legitimacy of my comments. But having experienced multiterm governors from two Midwestern states, I think a one-term limit makes sure Virginia's governor focuses on running the commonwealth — not worrying about re-election or a next steppingstone.