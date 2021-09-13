Letters to the Editor for Sept. 14, 2021: Texas law is troubling for method of incentives

Texas law is troubling

for method of incentives

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Forget, for a moment, how you feel about abortion. The new Texas law, allowed to go into effect by a 5-4 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, will be a nightmare for other reasons. For the first time, there will be a widespread incentive for citizens to sue for cash rewards, based on highly personal information about other citizens.

For years, we have dealt with a tidal wave of medical malpractice lawsuits. But at least these are based on professional decisions. With this new law, citizens in search of a quick buck will be incentivized to spy on their neighbors.

Americans always have shuddered in horror when viewing other nations where the state encouraged citizens, even family members, to report closely guarded personal information to local authorities. Such reports, whether true or not, could devastate lives and even lead to death.

Making things worse, we now deal with new technology that allows information-gathering invisibly. Computers, drones, street cameras and much more may be used by the ruthless in this new way.