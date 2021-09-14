Letters to the Editor for Sept. 15, 2021: A grand and civil vision for a grand city avenue

A grand and civil vision

for a grand city avenue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Imagine the rebirth of an avenue long treasured by the people of Richmond for its stately homes and grand green space. Denuded of its monuments but not its history. A history of Easter parades, marathons and bike races. Of students sketching the grand architecture. Of lives lived along its corridor.

Picture a meandering walkway with pocketed seating and gardens lush and varied. A fountain, a pond, a piece of art — just enough to please but not detract from the curated public space. Changing with the seasons, a must-walk for all city visitors.

A gateway to the Fan District and Scott’s Addition, and bringing together the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, clubs, gardeners, volunteers and others to build — now that the tearing down is over.

Where once stood the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, an open-air event venue. Or perhaps a grand fountain around which children play and people gather. Imagine a place where civility reigns.

Reid Pierce.