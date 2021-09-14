Letters to the Editor for Sept. 15, 2021: Dominion Energy touts impact of offshore wind

Dominion Energy touts

impact of offshore wind

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent Times-Dispatch article regarding the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum and Dominion Energy Virginia’s lease of a portion of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal underscores the important role wind is going to play in Virginia’s clean energy future.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project will power roughly 660,000 homes with zero-carbon electricity when completed. In addition, CVOW is expected to create 1,100 clean energy jobs right here in Virginia and bring in almost $210 million in annual revenue for the commonwealth.

This project is an excellent example of how Dominion Energy Virginia is partnering with lawmakers and other stakeholders to build a zero-carbon energy future for our commonwealth. Virginia is a recognized leader in offshore wind power and renewable energy policy. As part of the Virginia Clean Energy Act, Dominion Energy Virginia is delivering on its duty to have 100% carbon-free energy production by the end of 2045, which will redound to the benefit of Virginia’s residents and its environment through cleaner water and air.