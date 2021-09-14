Letters to the Editor for Sept. 15, 2021: Youngkin tax cut plan has echoes of Gilmore

Youngkin tax cut plan

has echoes of Gilmore

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin's tax cut plan is reminiscent of the Jim Gilmore years. In addition to his car tax phase-out that decreased state revenue, Gilmore was forced to reduce spending in almost all state agencies to balance the budget, thus further reducing needed public services.

Youngkin would eliminate the local sales tax on groceries. The loser here is K-12 education, which partially is funded by the tax. He would suspend the recent 5-cent increase in the gasoline tax. The loser would be needed road, highway and bridge upkeep and repairs. He would require voter approval to raise real estate taxes after an increase in property assessments. Determining assessments and creating a budget with sufficient revenue streams are arguably the most complicated work local governments perform.

Will voters devote the time necessary to fairly understand the budget process and the cost of services before casting their votes? There are probably few things more emotion-laden and odious as taxes. But for a society to function for the common good, they are a necessary evil.

William P. Cawley.