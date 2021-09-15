Letters to the Editor for Sept. 16, 2021: Pandemic stances seem at odds with GOP on life

Pandemic stances seem
at odds with GOP on life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Let me see if I have this straight: Although COVID-19 has resulted in the deaths of more than 600,000 Americans and millions worldwide, many Republicans, with the active support or complicit silence of virtually all party leaders, do not wear masks and refuse to take a vaccine that has been studied extensively, proven to be both highly effective and extraordinarily safe, and has been taken without significant adverse outcomes by hundreds of millions of people.
Yet some of these same Republicans are perfectly willing — indeed, clamoring — to ingest a medicine developed for livestock deworming that is not approved to prevent or treat COVID, has no established dosing standards, has not been shown by reputable studies to be effective and has caused a number of adverse outcomes.
Simultaneously, while children increasingly are becoming infected by the delta variant, many Republicans are threatening local officials for even considering mask requirements, and several governors have issued orders flatly prohibiting the adoption of mask mandates in schools.
What has happened to the Grand Old Party? It seems to have been taken over by conspiracy adherents who are threatened by proven public health protocols, but apparently are neither afraid of COVID nor concerned that their selfish behavior imperils the health of everyone with whom they share space.