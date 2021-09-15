Letters to the Editor for Sept. 16, 2021: Pandemic stances seem at odds with GOP on life

Pandemic stances seem

at odds with GOP on life

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Let me see if I have this straight: Although COVID-19 has resulted in the deaths of more than 600,000 Americans and millions worldwide, many Republicans, with the active support or complicit silence of virtually all party leaders, do not wear masks and refuse to take a vaccine that has been studied extensively, proven to be both highly effective and extraordinarily safe, and has been taken without significant adverse outcomes by hundreds of millions of people.

Yet some of these same Republicans are perfectly willing — indeed, clamoring — to ingest a medicine developed for livestock deworming that is not approved to prevent or treat COVID, has no established dosing standards, has not been shown by reputable studies to be effective and has caused a number of adverse outcomes.

Simultaneously, while children increasingly are becoming infected by the delta variant, many Republicans are threatening local officials for even considering mask requirements, and several governors have issued orders flatly prohibiting the adoption of mask mandates in schools.