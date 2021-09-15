Letters to the Editor for Sept. 16, 2021: Workplace rules make the eyes and head spin

Workplace rules make

the eyes and head spin

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Permit me a little poke at the five-full-page publication, in the Sept. 8 sports section, of the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Program's "standard for infectious disease prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Lo and behold, I was inspired to read the entire content — joined, I'm sure, by every affected employer's $500-an-hour lawyer whose sole purpose is find all the unstruck lines and attempt to instruct the employer on what is OK and what is not. But most importantly, to help him or her with what "etc." means after certain phrases.

Seriously, do we pay these unworkmanlike wordsmiths to produce these regs? Are we so incapable as employers that we can't be trusted to use our common sense to protect the people who make our workplace profitable?

When I was finished reading, I had to take off both masks to breathe. Don't worry: I was isolated.

Jon Palmer.