Letters to the Editor for Sept. 17, 2021: A vote for campaign ads looking forward, not back

A vote for campaign ads

looking forward, not back

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’m not a fan of TV campaign ads, and this season, I have been even more bothered by constant images of a defeated 2020 presidential candidate.

Over the past four years, our government has expanded health care to cover a million more citizens, expanded early childhood education and passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act to provide clean energy for our future. There is so much left to do as we fight the effects of the pandemic.

Let’s get people to the polls by promoting positive plans to continue helping people and the generations to come, not by looking backward.

Amanda Moody.