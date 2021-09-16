Letters to the Editor for Sept. 17, 2021: For pedestals, consider new faces — and Big Red

For pedestals, consider

new faces — and Big Red

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have driven down Monument Avenue and seen the destruction of the artistic beauty on our famous corridor, and then the obscenity left behind on the remaining pedestals with graffiti not fitting for our children to see. The work still is ahead to determine what we do now.

Because of the historical significance of the removed statues, they should be relocated to appropriate places, as they represent a significant part of history that cannot be denied or eradicated. Museums? Battlefields?

I see a great opportunity to reconstruct Monument Avenue with statues to place upon the pedestals that are still there. Arthur Ashe still marks the opening at one end of the corridor. We could add additional significant heroes of all kinds — artists, writers, explorers, inventors — who come from Richmond and from Virginia, and let's put Secretariat on one of those platforms. Monument Avenue will live on.

Betsy Kellum.