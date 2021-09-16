Letters to the Editor for Sept. 17, 2021: Look to medical experts for information on virus

Look to medical experts

for information on virus

Politicians must not use this difficult time to manipulate constituents to gain political power and publicity. COVID-19 is not an issue of politics; it is a public health risk, and mandating masks or vaccinations should be determined by medical experts.

As fall approaches, conscious and compassionate rhetoric is needed to ease tension and to promote better listening and understanding. Politicians’ arguments that lack medical knowledge and data will contribute to misinformation, distraction and division. Procedures and precautions regarding the virus must be consistent with knowledge from health and medical experts.