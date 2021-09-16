Letters to the Editor for Sept. 17, 2021: Paid family medical leave would aid small business

Paid family medical leave
would aid small business
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As chair of the Richmond LGBTQ Chamber, I have the pleasure of working with businesses across the area. Our members operate in a variety of industries, but they all have faced one common challenge during the pandemic: the ability to provide ample paid family and medical leave for their employees.
COVID-19 has exposed many cracks in Virginia’s social safety net. Only 10 states have passed paid family and medical leave programs, and Virginia is not one of them. Without a public paid leave program, small businesses are left to figure it out on their own, and we simply can’t afford to provide these benefits on a case-by-case basis. What we need is a permanent, national solution.
Why is this important for RVA’s business community and our local employers? Because supporting paid medical and family leave is critical to improving employee morale and retention, which strengthens family dynamics and ultimately boosts our economy.
More than 400,000 Virginians contracted COVID during the first year of the pandemic, and nearly 50,000 — our family members, neighbors and colleagues — will experience long-term symptoms. In my own career as a Realtor, I have struggled without access to paid leave as caregiver for a family member battling a chronic disease. And if that happens to you, how will you get by while taking the time you need to care for yourself?
No person should have to choose between caring for themselves or a loved one and receiving a paycheck. I hope that our leaders in Congress, including U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, can help reach a solution that ensures paid family and medical leave for all Virginians.
N. McKeller Crosby.
Glen Allen.