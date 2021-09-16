Letters to the Editor for Sept. 17, 2021: Paid family medical leave would aid small business

Paid family medical leave

would aid small business

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As chair of the Richmond LGBTQ Chamber, I have the pleasure of working with businesses across the area. Our members operate in a variety of industries, but they all have faced one common challenge during the pandemic: the ability to provide ample paid family and medical leave for their employees.

COVID-19 has exposed many cracks in Virginia’s social safety net. Only 10 states have passed paid family and medical leave programs, and Virginia is not one of them. Without a public paid leave program, small businesses are left to figure it out on their own, and we simply can’t afford to provide these benefits on a case-by-case basis. What we need is a permanent, national solution.

Why is this important for RVA’s business community and our local employers? Because supporting paid medical and family leave is critical to improving employee morale and retention, which strengthens family dynamics and ultimately boosts our economy.