Letters to the Editor for Sept. 17, 2021: Vaccination could be tied to federal aid recipients
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I don’t agree with most of President Joe Biden’s policies, but I do agree with his oft-uttered phrase regarding a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Therefore, I also like his recent vaccine mandates for federal employees, federal contractors and basically just about everyone who touches the government in any fashion.

Unfortunately, he left out a key group: All people who receive assistance from the federal government must get vaccinated (or have an exemption) to continue to receive their assistance.

John Marshall.

Richmond.

