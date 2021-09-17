Letters to the Editor for Sept. 18, 2021: A truly buzzworthy story about Lee and the bees

A truly buzzworthy story about Lee and the bees

As I listened to many historical facts broadcast about the Robert E. Lee statue as it was being dismantled and lowered to the ground, I never heard mention of one startling event that took place atop the monument 89 years ago, when I was 8.

In April 1932, a large number of bees were seen entering and emerging from the horse’s mouth. This led to the discovery that the hollow interior of the horse Lee was seated on was full of honey. I can’t recall the exact details, but I believe that the honey was somehow drained out and the mouth was sealed off so that this wouldn’t happen again.