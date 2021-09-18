Letters to the Editor for Sept. 19, 2021: A heartfelt note of thanks to our tireless educators

A heartfelt note of thanks

to our tireless educators

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I recently exercised the privilege of dropping off my son at school, I was struck by the staff standing outside Monticello High School in Charlottesville. Masks on, I still could see the smiles in their eyes, which may veil their own concerns.

As a parent and former teacher, I want to thank all educators for all they are doing and for all they have done in the past year and a half. The pandemic is a no-win situation, but these professionals have worked tirelessly to keep our young people safe — while the staff may be worrying about their own health and their own families.

I listened in as my son learned virtually last year. The caring and concern was evident from what I saw and heard. Thank you so much. More than ever, the saying “it takes a village” rings true.

The ramifications of the pandemic and its effects on learning, our young people and the education system will reverberate. More than ever, we need to support our educators. They need the social and emotional support we are asking them to give our children. And they need to be financially rewarded for this noble work.