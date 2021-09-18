Letters to the Editor for Sept. 19, 2021: Adaptive and thematic reuse on Monument Ave.

Adaptive and thematic

reuse on Monument Ave.

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the wake of the removal of the final Confederate icon on Monument Avenue, countless strategies will doubtless be presented as to the future of the renowned thoroughfare. As a lifelong preservationist, I immediately thought of how to build on what already exists.

Converting the median of Monument Avenue into a city park will accentuate an already green space. Instead of the controversies for which the avenue has become infamous, its adaptive reuse will serve as a relief from the tension and congestion of urban life. Expanding VCU’s award-winning design department to include an urban planning component will provide an influx of new ideas rooted in traditional aesthetics.

Rather than disparate stories, the iconography should reflect our common humanity and the quest for universal peace and siblinghood. In this way, Monument Avenue can serve much like the grand staircase at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art — to clear the minds of visitors to appreciate anew the wonders of creation.