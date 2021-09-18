Letters to the Editor for Sept. 19, 2021: Chesterfield sheriff shows commitment and principle

Chesterfield sheriff shows

commitment and principle

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to Ray McGugan’s recent Letter to the Editor, I know that Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard will keep us safe regardless of who is elected governor.

Before the pandemic, I was a volunteer at the women’s section of the Chesterfield County Jail. When Sheriff Leonard popped in on our class, all of the inmates were pleased to see him. It was obvious that they held him in high regard.

For his HARP program — Helping Addicts Recover Progressively — he stated that although every inmate had made a serious mistake, each still was a human being who should be treated with respect during incarceration.

I, too, saw the TV ad featuring Sheriff Leonard, in which he stated that as someone with a long career in law enforcement, he is supporting Glenn Youngkin for governor. It took courage to publicly stand by his principles.

Ellen Larkin Woodruff.