Letters to the Editor for Sept. 19, 2021: The real issues require stronger leadership

The real issues require

stronger leadership

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Finally. The flags are all gone, the statues removed, the heinous names of schools, buildings and roads erased. The birds are singing and the bees are buzzing. Racism is eliminated, equality abounds and every person in Virginia has everything they need. Oops, wrong fairy tale.

Real problems that our feckless politicians ignore are difficult and cannot be eliminated by the signing of an order and symbolic gestures that the media lap up. Richmond and Virginia deserve real leaders who will confront extreme poverty, a failing education system, high dropout rates, the lack of jobs and job opportunities, high and chronic unemployment, limited shopping facilities, poor health care, high infant mortality, domestic violence, drug addiction, reliance on government largess — and so much more.

I would rather have leaders who try and fail than leaders who bury their heads and ignore the real issues.

David Ropelewski.