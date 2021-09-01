Letters to the Editor for Sept. 2, 2021: Distinguished service can often shine later in life

Distinguished service can

often shine later in life



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Some people do their most notable work when they are young. The Beatles would be in that category. Others do it in their senior years. Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden fit into that second category.

During a discussion with a friend, my friend remarked, “Fauci is a politician.” No; Fauci is a scientist. He has worked under presidents of both parties with distinction. He was not a household name until the COVID-19 pandemic. What has he to prove?

Biden is a career politician who, for decades, had ambition for the presidency. He lost a son. I lost a daughter; I know something of what that is like. That experience changed Biden; he eventually re-evaluated his ambition. He lost that driving need to achieve the top prize, and he felt a sense of calling to run against President Donald Trump. Although Biden has a natural personality to want to please people, he has reached a level of maturity to let criticism roll off his back.