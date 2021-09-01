Letters to the Editor for Sept. 2, 2021: Distinguished service can often shine later in life

Distinguished service can
often shine later in life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Some people do their most notable work when they are young. The Beatles would be in that category. Others do it in their senior years. Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden fit into that second category.
During a discussion with a friend, my friend remarked, “Fauci is a politician.” No; Fauci is a scientist. He has worked under presidents of both parties with distinction. He was not a household name until the COVID-19 pandemic. What has he to prove?
Biden is a career politician who, for decades, had ambition for the presidency. He lost a son. I lost a daughter; I know something of what that is like. That experience changed Biden; he eventually re-evaluated his ambition. He lost that driving need to achieve the top prize, and he felt a sense of calling to run against President Donald Trump. Although Biden has a natural personality to want to please people, he has reached a level of maturity to let criticism roll off his back.
Psychologist Erik Erikson did groundbreaking work on the stages of human development from infancy to adulthood. Each state is described by a dialectic tension between two poles, measuring character development. For instance, the formula for infancy is trust versus mistrust. The last stage is integrity versus despair. When Biden says "the buck stops here,” he means it.
The people who praised Trump for initiating the Afghanistan withdrawal are hammering Biden for carrying it out. Biden is not casting blame or making excuses. He is demonstrating a new and notable calm confidence. Character is forged through hardship, combined with honest self-examination.
Mark Buckner.
Stanardsville.