Letters to the Editor for Sept. 2, 2021: Three keys: leadership, funding, responsibility

Three keys: leadership,

responsibility, funding



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Everyone is frustrated, anxious or angry over the pandemic, but it’s time to acknowledge that the virus behind COVID-19 will not go away. The Food and Drug Administration's certification of the Pfizer vaccine and the availability of vaccines to some children are good news. Much remains to be done that will require three elements: leadership, responsibility and funding.

Leadership by elected officials these past months has been, at best, tepid and disorganized; at worst, chaotic and ineffective. A scientific principle describes chaos as the final state in a system's movement away from order, manifesting as turbulence and lacking in direction and meaning. Our leaders need to lead and make decisions that will ease the pandemic rather than focus on getting re-elected. Their focus should be on serving the needs of their constituency.