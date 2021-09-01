Letters to the Editor for Sept. 2, 2021: Three keys: leadership, funding, responsibility

Three keys: leadership,
responsibility, funding
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Everyone is frustrated, anxious or angry over the pandemic, but it’s time to acknowledge that the virus behind COVID-19 will not go away. The Food and Drug Administration's certification of the Pfizer vaccine and the availability of vaccines to some children are good news. Much remains to be done that will require three elements: leadership, responsibility and funding.
Leadership by elected officials these past months has been, at best, tepid and disorganized; at worst, chaotic and ineffective. A scientific principle describes chaos as the final state in a system's movement away from order, manifesting as turbulence and lacking in direction and meaning. Our leaders need to lead and make decisions that will ease the pandemic rather than focus on getting re-elected. Their focus should be on serving the needs of their constituency.
An adage states that with rights come responsibilities. It means that individuals, companies and government have a duty to act in the best interests of their environment and society. There is a moral imperative with this, as personal responsibility is just good practice and failure has a harmful effect on others. Individual rights are not compromised by exercising responsibility. Folks who fail to act responsibly apparently fail to understand that our collective store of empathy and compassion has been nearly exhausted.
The third element, funding, is investing our tax dollars where they will serve the greater good. Getting vaccinated is the best investment to beat the virus. We need to wisely spend whatever part of COVID relief funds necessary to get everyone vaccinated. Otherwise, we will be subject to further chaos and a prolonged, expensive recovery.
James Connors.
Richmond.