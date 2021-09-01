Letters to the Editor for Sept. 2, 2021: To reduce gun violence, look to U.K., elsewhere

To reduce gun violence,

look to U.K., elsewhere

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I read a recent article titled "British man kills five, including his mother" — in what was England's first mass shooting in more than a decade — I was struck by the simplicity and power of the fourth paragraph: "Gun crimes are rare in Britain, which has strict firearm control rules."

What could possibly be added to or disputed about that statement? It says it all. That's how you reduce gun violence.

The message couldn't be clearer. Maybe we could learn from the Brits ... and the Canadians ... and the Australians ... and on and on.

Lindsey Kluender.