Letters to the Editor for Sept. 2, 2022: Biden and empathy

Biden and empathy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter (“One year later”) addressed the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

I get it. Some readers dislike President Joe Biden — so much so that they take cheap shots at him while he is enjoying significant success.

To suggest that Biden lacks empathy is like saying Tom Brady is a bad quarterback, Tom Hanks is a terrible actor or Whitney Houston couldn’t hold a tune.

Having suffered devastating losses himself, it is unbelievable that anyone would suggest that Biden can’t relate to others’ tragedies.

MaryLou Bolger.