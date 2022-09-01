Letters to the Editor for Sept. 2, 2022: Biden and empathy

Biden and empathy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent letter (“One year later”) addressed the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
I get it. Some readers dislike President Joe Biden — so much so that they take cheap shots at him while he is enjoying significant success.
To suggest that Biden lacks empathy is like saying Tom Brady is a bad quarterback, Tom Hanks is a terrible actor or Whitney Houston couldn’t hold a tune.
Having suffered devastating losses himself, it is unbelievable that anyone would suggest that Biden can’t relate to others’ tragedies.
MaryLou Bolger.
Chesterfield.